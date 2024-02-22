Disqualified L-plater allegedly drove with drugs stuffed down his underwear

A disqualified learner driver, who was allegedly found at the wheel of a vehicle with a traffickable amount of drugs, has been bailed.
Marcus Edwards, of Portland, faced the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 22, 2024 on drug, bail and driving charges.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins told the court police pulled over the man at 1am on Thursday while he was driving a Hyundai Accent sedan in Portland.
A police check revealed he had a disqualified learner's permit.
Police conducted a consensual search and a small bag of methamphetamine in crystal form was located. A further search of the vehicle revealed a 50ml bottle of GHB in his underwear and five small bags of methamphetamine.
A total of 4.85 grams of methamphetamine was found in total. The traffickable quantity of meth is three grams.
He was arrested and taken to the Portland Police Station for an interview.
At the time of offending he was on bail in relation to a matter where he was detected at a fast speed and a search of his vehicle located methamphetamine and 11 tablets in his car.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge granted the man bail on the condition he comply with the Court Integrated Services Program.
"That's very important because that's one of the major factors that has tipped the scales in your favour in terms of getting bail," he said.
"You must do what you're required to do on that program. If you don't, you're in breach which means your bail can be revoked...you breach them, you're in jail."
He was bailed to appear at the Portland court on March 19, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.