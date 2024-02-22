The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Grand plan: 'Police Camp just loves running over the fences at Warrnambool'

By Tim Auld
Updated February 22 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Ryan is chasing success in the Grand Annual Steeplechase. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Simon Ryan is chasing success in the Grand Annual Steeplechase. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

POPULAR trainer Simon Ryan may run his veteran jumper Police Camp in a $35,000 open steeplechase at Warrnambool on March 12 as a lead-in run to the Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.