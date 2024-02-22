Grand plan: 'Police Camp just loves running over the fences at Warrnambool'

POPULAR trainer Simon Ryan may run his veteran jumper Police Camp in a $35,000 open steeplechase at Warrnambool on March 12 as a lead-in run to the Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 2.
Police Camp, with young jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller in the saddle, put in a slashing jumps trial over 2800 metres at Warrnambool on Thursday, February 22.
The 10-year-old, who ran second in the 2022 and 2023 Grand Annuals, is on-track to put in a forward showing in 2024, according to Ryan.
"Police Camp trialled up really well," he said.
"Britannicus won the trial and he's a pretty handy jumper. It was a very good effort to run second behind him at this stage of his preparation.
"Police Camp just loves running over the fences at Warrnambool. We'll probably run him in the March steeplechase at Warrnambool but it all depends on the weather and weight he would receive in the race before going on to this year's annual."
Rawiller said he was interested in retaining the ride on Police Camp in his jumping races this season.
"I was very happy with Police Camp's trial," he said. "I wouldn't mind riding Police Camp in the Grand Annual at this stage of the season.
"Police Camp has a great record in the annual and I reckon he'll be a good ride again this year."
Meanwhile, highly-rated jumper Stern Idol schooled impressively over hurdles.
Stern Idol will now be set for the Brierly Steeplechase on the opening day of this year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.