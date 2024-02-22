Sizeable early leads for pair in Warrnambool Golf Club championships

A talented golfer is in the box seat to clinch her maiden title while a familiar face is closing in on his fourth crown after the opening two rounds of Warrnambool Golf Club's 2024 women's and men's championships.
Dionne Goyen leads the women's A-grade championship by nine shots with a total of 161 after rounds of 79 and 82.
Goyen, who was part of a Warrnambool team which won Port Fairy's Two Days on the Links tournament in October 2023, is ahead of second-placed Di Robinson (170) and 11-time winner Alison Sinclair (171).
Jarrod Fary leads the men's A-grade championship with a score of 141 after rounds of 74 and 67.
In the B-grade women, Heather Walcott is on top (190), in front of Trish Sullivan and Sue Rea (both 194).
Grant Elson (152) leads the B-grade men with Adam McLeod (157) and Shaun McDermott (159) rounding out the top-three.
Jill Davidson (213) is the front-runner in the C-grade women while North Warrnambool Eagles football star Tom Batten (176) tops the men's third tier.
Round three of the men's championships is scheduled for February 24 with the women's on February 28.
The final of all divisions will be held on March 2.
