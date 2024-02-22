'Such an important precinct': Bird's-eye view of Brierly upgrade

The $2.57 million redevelopment of the Brierly Recreation Reserve has reached a new milestone, with the sub-surface irrigation and draining system currently being installed.
Aimed at saving volunteer time in setting up and moving sprinklers, it will be automated to run at optimal times of the day, saving on water.
The drainage system will also allow for more games to be played in winter than would otherwise be possible, especially after heavy rain.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he was pleased to see work on the redevelopment progressing well.
"Brierly is such an important precinct," he said.
"North Warrnambool has really expanded over the past decade with so many new homes, and I really hope these upgrades help Brierly Christ Church Cricket Club and the Warrnambool Rangers Football Club continue to grow and thrive.
"Having secured a lighting and electrical contractor at our February meeting, it's really good news that they will be able to hit the ground running and work in with the rest of the project."
Stage one of the Brierly Recreation Reserve eastern oval redevelopment area includes the upgrade of playing surface, installation of two full-sized soccer pitches with improved drainage, sub-surface irrigation, a new synthetic cricket pitch, LED lighting (200 lux), fencing and the demolition of an old pavilion.
Work is expected to be complete by the end of June.
The project is supported by the Victorian Government, who committed $1 million through its Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.
The council is continuing to advocate for funding for stage two of the project, which would include a new multi-purpose pavilion with change rooms.
The run-down Brierly clubroom was demolished in 2023 to make way for the larger ground.
Temporary shelters are expected to replace the demolished clubrooms until funding is secured for future stages of the $16 million Brierly Recreation Reserve redevelopment, which would incorporate sporting facilities, a kinder, satellite library and art space.
