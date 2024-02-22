Fears remain: City neighbourhood living in fear over multiple dog attacks

A Warrnambool man who raised concerns about the vicious dogs in a neighbouring property earlier this year says his fears remain.
Thomas Carstein told The Standard in January he believed there had been five people attacked by dogs in the Botanic Road area in the past six month period.
On Thursday, February 22 Mr Carstein said he had witnessed further attacks by the dogs on animals.
He said he feared there would be more attacks on people if something wasn't done.
Mr Carstein's comments come after a dog rescue organisation president has called for American Staffordshire terriers and pit bulls to be "bred out of existence".
A coronial inquest heard on Monday that a family dog killed a baby at Kariong on the Central Coast in NSW in July 2021.
Dog Rescue Newcastle president Sue Barker said there were "dog attacks all the time".
"There's no place in society for these dogs because they can turn," Ms Barker said.
Mr Carstein said while there were some breeds that show more aggression than others, the real issue was a lack of responsibility by owners.
"The real catalyst in such situations comes down to the owners and what they lack in accountability and responsibility of owning such dogs when they are vicious," he said.
"In my opinion, a dog's behaviour stems directly from the owners and demonstrates either an ability to have safe control or a lack of awareness, consideration or experience to ensure safety for others.
"The latter is usually where others suffer the consequences and choices of these owners."
The Standard also reported on a dog that was mauled to death by two American bulldogs in January.
The dog owner was at home about 9am when she heard her small Jack Russell terrier Paige crying.
She found her dog lying on the floor in a hallway and the two large brown dogs standing over her.
The owner was fined $1250 in Portland Magistrates Court on January 30, 2024.
In the same court a Heywood woman was ordered to pay a vet bill of more than $2100 after her great dane dog killed a neighbour's border collie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.