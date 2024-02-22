The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fears remain: City neighbourhood living in fear over multiple dog attacks

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The American Staffordshire terrier breed was responsible for 797 dog attacks in NSW last year. Picture supplied
The American Staffordshire terrier breed was responsible for 797 dog attacks in NSW last year. Picture supplied

A Warrnambool man who raised concerns about the vicious dogs in a neighbouring property earlier this year says his fears remain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.