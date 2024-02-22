The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New book says Warrnambool legend could re-write Australian history

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
Updated February 23 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traditional dancers put on a show at the 2022 Portuguese festival at lake pertobe. Picture: Chris Doheny
Traditional dancers put on a show at the 2022 Portuguese festival at lake pertobe. Picture: Chris Doheny

When people think of Warrnambool they don't often think of it as a cultural hub for Australia's Portuguese community, but according to a new book they should.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.