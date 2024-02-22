New book says Warrnambool legend could re-write Australian history

When people think of Warrnambool they don't often think of it as a cultural hub for Australia's Portuguese community, but according to a new book they should.
The legend of the Mahogany Ship, wrecked off the south-west coast, is believed to be the missing piece of a puzzle that could prove the Portuguese sighted Australia in 1522 - more than 200 years before the British.
A new book, Portuguese Migration to Australia: Citizens of the world, is a historical summary of migration from Portugal to Australia from early European colonisation to the present day.
Author Alberto Rebeiro will be at this weekend's Portuguese Festival in Warrnambool to launch his new book.
Portuguese Speaking Communities president Ms Alda Retre said the book was an "important record" for the community to have.
"It is something that we're very proud of, the fact that maybe the Portuguese were actually here before Captain Cook," she said.
"We're keen to pass that onto the future generations so that we can celebrate together."
The book will detail the supposed journey of the Mahogany Ship and what it means to the Portuguese Community in Australia.
"That features prominently being such an important link that we have to the region," Ms Retre said.
The book is currently only available in Portuguese, but there are plans for a translated version to be made.
The festival this weekend will include traditional Portuguese food, dance and cultural activities.
There will also be a special performance from Portuguese music sensation Elvio Santiago as he starts his Australian tour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.