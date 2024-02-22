Bias on bowls: Region champions crowned, grand finalists locked in

The West Coast Bowls Region Champion of Champions finals in the categories of women's triples, men's triples, women's singles and men's singles were completed at City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 18.
A large crowd of supporters were present, representative of the various clubs from across the region, inclusive of Western District, Far Western and Corangamite playing areas.
The women's singles was taken out by Gayle Swanson representing Western District in a solid encounter with Sheryl Laird of Corangamite.
The men's singles was won by Rhys Jeffs representing Corangamite in a neck-and-neck contest with Scott Boschen of Western District.
The women's triples final was contested between Rebecca McMahon, Hayley Murnane and Jodie Bertrand of Corangamite against Barbara Bibby, Val Hasell and Jenny Moloney representing Western District, with Corangamite the eventual champions.
In the men's triples, the championship was taken out by Bill Tory, Mick Edwards and Daryl Andrew representing Western District with Graeme Solly, Kelvin Wiffen and Chris Fleming of Far Western runners-up.
City Memorial will also host the finals of the state men's singles championship on Sunday, February 25.
The first game is at 9.15am between Chris Fleming of Portland RSL, representing Far Western Playing Area, and Jason Bertrand of Apollo Bay, representing Corangamite.
The winner will then go on to compete in the afternoon against Scott Boschen of Koroit, representing Western District.
Preliminary final day is upon us with teams vying for the last opportunity to reach the grand final.
Division one is at Dennington with City Red taking on arch-rivals Warrnambool Gold for the right to play Mortlake Blue for the flag.
City has won both its encounters this season - the last at Warrnambool in round 13 by eight shots.
City Red has made some positional changes since that meeting and will be hoping to recapture form after a close loss to Mortlake last week.
Warrnambool was dominant against Dunkeld in their cut-throat final and will rate its chances highly.
Division two action is at Warrnambool with City White against Terang Blue.
Terang will be trying for a chance to get straight back to division one and looks strong on paper but City White has been the dominant side in division two all year and may be better suited by the Warrnambool surface.
They have only met once this season, with City 43-shot victors at City in round six.
Warrnambool Red awaits the winner and will be going for three flags in a row.
The division three match is also at Warrnambool with Koroit White battling Terang Red. They met in round nine with Koroit five-shot winners at Terang.
Both sides have different personnel and configurations since that meeting. The winners will play City Green which finished top of the ladder and smashed Koroit last week.
Division four at Dennington will see the top-two sides for most of the year clash with one to be eliminated.
City Orange and Warrnambool Orange have met twice already, playing a draw in round seven and with Warrnambool 23-shot winners at City in round 14.
Lawn Tennis will host the division five preliminary final between Dennington Thunder and Warrnambool Maroon. Dennington spent most of the season on top of the ladder and will be disappointed if it doesn't make the grand final.
They have one win each in clashes this season, with the home side winning comfortably on those occasions.
City Memorial will host the midweek grand finals on Tuesday, February 27.
City has three teams playing, Timboon and Mortlake two each and Dennington one.
The division one final should be a beauty, with Timboon Maroon taking on City Diamonds in a rematch of last year's grand final.
City won last year by three shots but Timboon won the flag the previous year eliminating City along the way.
Timboon defeated City in the second semi by six shots but lost its two regular season matches.
City's home ground advantage will make Timboon's job just that little bit harder but it should be a very close encounter.
The division two grand final sees Dennington Jets taking on Timboon Gold in a rematch of the second semi.
Dennington won that by one-shot with Polly Rabl's rink instrumental that day. Timboon won both its encounters through the season with a six-shot victory in round 14, only three weeks ago.
Should be another great match.
Division three is the only grand final that is not a replay of the second semi, with City Topaz having comprehensively knocked off Lawn Tennis Blue in the preliminary final.
Mortlake Purple has won both the matches this year against Topaz but both with one rink up and one rink down.
The home ground advantage to City should ensure another close battle.
City Jade meet Mortlake Green in the division four final. Jade won the second semi but lost to Mortlake earlier in the year at Mortlake.
