The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bias on bowls: Region champions crowned, grand finalists locked in

By George Draffen and Gerald Madden
Updated February 22 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortlake Blue's Scott Pierce plays a shot in the Western District Playing Area division one weekend pennant preliminary final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Mortlake Blue's Scott Pierce plays a shot in the Western District Playing Area division one weekend pennant preliminary final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The West Coast Bowls Region Champion of Champions finals in the categories of women's triples, men's triples, women's singles and men's singles were completed at City Memorial Bowls Club on Sunday, February 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.