Mailors Flat racer slowly mastering new car ahead of home-track Vic title

Street stock racer Steven Watts is hoping a new car can deliver him an A-main berth in Saturday's Victorian title at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
The Mailors Flat-based driver finished fourth in last year's race but said he hadn't had "much luck" at the event in the past.
The 27-year-old is determined to make the final race in front of his home crowd.
"I'd like to just make the A-main and anything from there's a bonus really," he told The Standard.
"Hopefully I'll lock it in but we'll see."
Watts, who finished fourth at the Australian titles as a 19-year-old in 2016, will be piloting a VF commodore on Saturday, a vehicle he has only recently started driving this season.
He is slowly mastering his new ride.
"I've been OK (form-wise), just really learning the new car trying to get it right, haven't been too bad though," he said.
"(I'm) just trying to work it out, a bit different to the old car. I think it should be a good thing once it's fully worked out."
Watts, who started racing junior sedans when he was 11, said he was "very keen" to race at his home track for the first time in years.
He will do so in front of his grandparents and mum, who share his same passion for speedway racing.
Watts' mum Katrina raced street stocks and saloon cars while her mum and step-dad Jean and Charlie Burley are former racers and stalwarts at Premier Speedway.
The experienced competitor's grandfather, the late David Edge, is a Premier Speedway life member and former driver while his brother Ryan will also compete on Saturday.
Watts' choice of car number, W5, is an ode to his family.
"My pa (Edge) was Warrnambool five, my mum was Warrnambool five and now I'm Warrnambool five as well," he said.
Watts and his brother are not the only Warrnambool street stock drivers competing for the Vic title, with Chris Hay and Peter Kinnear also entered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.