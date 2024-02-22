Supermarket shelves will be empty: MP slams proposal to regulate prices

Regulating supermarket prices would be akin to "a communist or socialist approach to food", according to Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora.
She spoke about the Greens' proposal in parliament on Wednesday and said the proposal would "make the problem even worse".
"It sounds good and certainly is attractive in a social media environment, but I think that really we do need to call the Greens to account for the actual implications of what is proposed," Ms Ermacora said.
"I remember going to, I cannot remember the country now, but it was just coming out of a socialist environment. The supermarket had mink coats and laundry detergent and a full range of empty shelves. That is what you get when you have got control."
Ms Ermacora said research previously conducted had shown price controls on food did not work.
"At a time when so many Victorians are struggling with the cost of living, this motion would really make life more challenging for Victorians," she said.
"We would see grocery shopping become a free-for-all, a lottery - first in, best dressed.
"You would be queueing up. It truly would be like an old communist country and that would make it more and more difficult for Victorians when it comes to cost of living."
Ms Ermacora said she strongly disagreed with the strategy.
"If there is any appreciation for market theory and how marketplaces work, there is a need for a much more complex approach and definitely that complex approach is going to be addressed by an inquiry conducted by the federal government; I am sure my colleagues might refer to that as well," she said.
Ms Ermacora's comments came after shoppers were called to have their say on supermarket prices and the impact it had on their household budgets.
The grocery sector is more concentrated in Australia than in other countries, according to Assistant Minister for Competition Andrew Leigh.
"This review ... will look at whether the code is ensuring that both suppliers and consumers are getting a fair deal," Mr Leigh said.
"A competitive sector benefits the suppliers who get a fair price for their work and ultimately consumers who see the effects through lower prices."
Submissions close on February 29.
