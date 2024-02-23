Gary thought he'd never see his peers again - 58 years on things have changed

When Gary Humm left school 58 years ago he thought he would never return, but now he is helping organise the Mortlake High class of 1966 reunion.
"It was never my intention to see them (his classmates) again," he said.
Janette Sagnol (nee Gale) hadn't seen Mr Humm since the late sixties. Due to some Facebook troubles while organising the school reunion event, she reached out to him for help.
The last school reunion she organised was in 2000, however changing addresses and last names made tracking down former peers difficult.
She said nearly 40 of the 60 students were planning on attending the reunion in April.
Mortlake High opened its doors in 1960 meaning Mr Humm's cohort was only the sixth ever in the school's history.
The former students of Mortlake High were going to wait two years to have the 60th anniversary, but with the ailing health of some of the cohort they were worried the wait would be too long.
Instead, with most of the former students turning 70 this year, it was the perfect opportunity to reunite.
"It's just going to be an opportunity for people to catch up," Mr Humm said.
"There's a few people there who obviously were close friends and haven't been able to catch up for a long time and that'll be good."
