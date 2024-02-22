'I was always cheeky': At 103, Edna has plenty of stories to tell

The first thing Warrnambool's Edna Finch will tell you when you meet her is that she has always been a bit cheeky, and at 103 that is still the case.
She can tell you many stories of her school day antics growing up, and walking her younger brother Tom to school along the two-mile sandy road. "It's a better road now," she said.
Edna can also recall in detail the many conversations she had with her dad Bill on the family farm at Gama, in the Mallee, where she grew up.
"I was always cheeky. Never badly cheeky, but cheeky. I was a devil of a kid," she said with a laugh.
The oldest of four children, she was a daddy's girl who used to help her father around the farm. "I'd hang around where dad was," she said. "He was the best man I knew. I missed him when he passed away.
"We used to go to the dance on Saturday night. Dad and I won the waltz about three times. My dad could dance real well.
"No one else would bother when we got up."
It was also at a dance that Edna met her husband Frank. They married on January 1, 1941 and together they had nine children.
Frank served in WWII and together they ran a sheep farm in the Mallee before moving to Cooriemungle in 1952 to run a dairy farm.
Edna also loved to play tennis, and she wasn't gentle with her opponent. "They'd say: "Is Es playing today? Yes? Oh well damn it, I'm going home, she hits too hard," she said with a laugh.
Edna loved tennis so much she got her uncle to help her make a tennis court at the family farm at Gama as a young teen.
Edna has 24 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Edna said she didn't know what her secret was to making it to 103. "I just kept going," she said.
