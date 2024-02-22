Wallaby deaths on Port Fairy island to be investigated

Moyne Shire Council has launched an investigation into the death and apparent illnesses of wallabies on Port Fairy's Griffiths Island.
The council said in a statement Wildlife Victoria and staff from Agriculture Victoria attended the island on Tuesday, February 22, 2024.
Several wallabies were assessed and three were euthanised due to poor condition.
The council is liaising with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Change and Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.
Moyne Shire Council's director of environment, economy and place Jodie McNamara said the euthanised wallabies had been taken to Melbourne University for assessment.
"It will take a couple of weeks to determine what caused them to be in such poor condition. It's far too early to speculate about any cause at this point," Ms McNamara said.
"Council's environment and biodiversity team have this as a priority. We continue to work closely with our partners to determine what is causing the wallabies to be unwell and how it may be mitigated."
The council said the island remained open to the public but may be closed periodically to allow for further assessments.
