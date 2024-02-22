The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Time to recognise south-west volunteers, clubs and athletes

February 22 2024 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nominations are now open for the 2024 South West Community Sports Awards.
Nominations are now open for the 2024 South West Community Sports Awards.

Do you know of a volunteer, club or athlete worthy of recognition?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.