Time to recognise south-west volunteers, clubs and athletes

Do you know of a volunteer, club or athlete worthy of recognition?
Nominations are now open for the 2024 South West Community Sports Awards.
The annual event is a night to celebrate the people, clubs and organisations doing great work across the community sport landscape in the south-west.
South West Sport executive officer Marc Tims said it was an opportunity to acknowledge the tireless efforts of volunteers and clubs that were challenging the status quo to innovate and future-proof their sports.
"With so many inspiring stories coming out of last year's event, we're looking forward to reading this year's nominations as they come in. There are so many often unheard of examples of creativity, innovation and leadership happening within grassroots sport, and the awards is a way of shining a spotlight on the important work being done behind the scenes," Tims said.
The organisation is calling for nominations via www.southwestsport.com.au.
Nominations close on Wednesday, February 28 at 11.59 pm.
The awards are being held at the newly redeveloped Warrnambool Golf Course on March 20.
