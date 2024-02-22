Holiday hell: International visitors find themselves in tight spot in Port Campbell

Port Campbell volunteers arrived at a job to find a scene reminiscent of the Chevy Chase Vacation movie recently.
A group of international visitors arrived at the Port Campbell Motor Inn and mistakenly misjudged the size of the vehicle they were driving.
Owner Narelle Yu was in reception when she heard a loud noise followed by a loud crash.
"I heard a big bang and then a crash and I ran out to see what had happened," she said.
She found a motorhome wedged under the reception verandah where people can pull up for check-ins.
The shocked visitors were extremely concerned about the damage done to the roof and further damage they might do if they attempted to drive the vehicle out.
Ms Yu said the visitors called RACV and the mechanic let the tyres down.
However, concerned about further damaging the building, a further call was made to the town's SES unit.
Unit volunteer Peter Younis was among those who responded.
He said it was a group effort, with police, CFA and SES members all attending.
In a stroke of luck that would only happen in a tight-knit town like Port Campbell, among those who responded were an engineer, a builder and a mechanic.
"We decided that we would be able to get it out without further damaging the building," Mr Younis said.
The visitors were getting quite panicked by this time because they had an international flight to catch in Melbourne the following day.
"We hooked up the vehicle to the SES winch and we put a piece of thick plywood underneath it," Mr Younis said.
The vehicle was removed within about 40 minutes and the CFA used its compressor to pump up the tyres, he said.
"It was a good result and everyone chipped in to help," Mr Younis said.
He said there was only superficial damage to the building but moderate damage to the motorhome.
"They had their tyres pumped up and they were off," Mr Younis said.
He said town residents were always willing to help out people and encouraged other people to consider joining the SES or CFA.
Ms Yu said she was extremely grateful to the people who helped on the day.
"We are very appreciative of their help," she said.
Ms Yu and her husband Michael Wu have lived in Port Campbell for less than a year.
She said they loved the town and the willingness of locals to help out.
