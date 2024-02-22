Brauer College students support others Advertising Feature

Brauer College 2024 senior captains. Picture supplied

The goal of the Brauer College Year 12 captains in 2024 is to promote mental health and wellbeing among their fellow students.



These students are already working together with the wellbeing team, to develop initiatives to promote mental health awareness and early intervention.



In addition, they hope to organise fun events for the school community, and work with those within the school's leadership to continue improving school events and activities.

These students are already working together with the wellbeing team

Student Representative Council



Across this year, the SRC will engage in many activities and look into a variety of ways to benefit the school.



They work together as a group of students, dedicated to making the school a safe and positive space for all students. Throughout the year we received many fabulous ideas, such as dress-up days and barbecues.



Our team of Years 8 - 12 students had so much fun in our attempts to ensure all year levels are heard and represented.

