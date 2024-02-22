Re-appointed captain bullish about coach's 'influence on the club'

ZACH Merrett is bullish about Essendon's prospects under second-year coach Brad Scott.
The newly-reappointed captain said Scott had the Bombers well prepared for a charge up the AFL ladder in 2024 with recruits Xavier Duursma (Port Adelaide), Jade Gresham (St Kilda) and North Melbourne pair Todd Goldstein and Ben McKay joining the club in the off-season.
"With Brad Scott having his influence on the club through his first full off-season, all players feel well placed to improve this season," he said.
"There was a great recruitment drive to strengthen the playing group, we've enhanced our off-field team to support our players and coaches and I think these changes will have a great impact on how we play this year."
The Cobden-raised midfielder will captain Essendon for a second season.
He was a standout in his first year at the helm, averaging 29 disposals per game as the Bombers finished 11th - just six points outside the top-eight.
Merrett won the Bombers' best and fairest - the Crichton Medal - for the fourth time and was named in the AFL All-Australian team for the third time, picked on the interchange bench.
"It's not lost on me the privilege to lead the Essendon Football Club on and off the field and it's something I'm very grateful for," he said.
"I'm not usually one for rhetoric or puffery and I hope we can play a season that members and fans of the club can be proud to watch and support, as our members and fans are why we exist as a footy club.
"We're all counting down the days for round one and can't wait to represent all Essendon people in 2024."
Merrett will team up with South Warrnambool teenager Luamon Lual this year after the rebounding defender landed at The Hangar via the 2023 national draft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.