Is it over now? For these Warrnambool Taylor Swift fans it's not

The afterglow of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is still being felt across the country, but for a group of Warrnambool swifties the magic is alive and well.
As Swift jets back to America after her Sydney shows, on Wednesday, February 28 youth group FReeZA will host an Eras Tour after party at the F-project youth space.
Complete with friendship bracelets, themed outfits and the best of Swift's discography the event promises to a wonderland for those wanting to re-live the Eras Tour.
Sharna Rogers, who is organising the event, said it was a perfect way to alleviate post-concert depression many people felt after seeing their favourite artist.
"We wanted to create a space for a community that are ... all feeling the same thing," she said.
"They can kind of de-load that or come together and support each other through the post-gig depression."
The event is a chance to reinvigorate the F Project youth space.
"After COVID the F project weren't holding as many events here as they used to," Ms Rogers said.
"Now they're trying to get it back up and running.
"They thought what better way to do that with young people. They're the future."
Gwen Marshall, 15, was 10 when she first discovered the singer and was immediately enchanted by her music.
She said this was a chance to celebrate her love of Swift with others in the community.
"I just want to met other Swifties," she said.
The event is for all Swift fans.
Self-titled official Swiftie Vanessa Parkinson said the love of the pop-singer was nothing new.
Listening to Swift's music since 2009, she said she would probably be one of the oldest fans attending the after party event.
"It'll be good to see the passing of the Swiftie torch," she said.
More information can be found on the Warrnambool City Youth Facebook page.
