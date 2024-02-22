Man jailed for repeatedly making false calls to emergency services

A Warrnambool man who made 10 false calls to Triple-Zero in a month while on a suspended sentenced for similar offending has been jailed.
Daniel Jones pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 22 to 12 charges, including stalking and making false reports to emergency services.
He was sentenced to six months' jail with 109 days of pre-sentence detention.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Kevin Mullins told the court Jones and the victim were in a relationship for eight months until it ended in September 2023.
Jones began to contact the victim repeatedly, calling her in excess of 10 times each day and sending her messages saying he loved her.
On October 28 at 7pm, Jones sent her a text containing a photo of a pink coloured bra belonging to the victim stating he'd place it in her mailbox.
Then between October 12 and November 3, 2023, Jones called emergency services 10 times, making false reports.
Those related to people allegedly yelling, waving a shovel, arguing and being drug-affected.
A lawyer for Jones said he consumed large amounts of alcohol at the time of the offending. A psychological report had also suggested a range of potential mental health conditions.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Jones had a "long record for this sort of harassment".
"On July 11, 2023, you were sentenced to four months imprisonment for using a carriage service to harass, and you were placed on what was in effect a suspended sentence," he said.
"In blatant disregard of that promise that you made to the court, you committed these offences."
