The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Locked in: Rebels commit to Warrnambool double-header in 2024

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 22 2024 - 10:36am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Scarlett O'Donnell and Warrnambool's Riley Holloway are part of GWV Rebels' program in 2024. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Scarlett O'Donnell and Warrnambool's Riley Holloway are part of GWV Rebels' program in 2024. Pictures by Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL will host two Coates Talent League matches in 2024 with a Reid Oval double-header locked in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.