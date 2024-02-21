Locked in: Rebels commit to Warrnambool double-header in 2024

WARRNAMBOOL will host two Coates Talent League matches in 2024 with a Reid Oval double-header locked in.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels' under 18 boys and girls footballers will showcase their skills to a south-west audience on Saturday, May 25 when they play Geelong Falcons.
The girls' match - a first for the city - will kick off at 4pm with the boys team, which returned to the region last year after a lengthy absence, to play under lights from 6.10pm.
The Rebels - part of the AFL pathway program - feature 17 Hampden league prospects in their boys' squad and nine Western Victoria Female Football League players in their girls' squad.
Rebels talent manager Brooke Brown said it was important those players, who commute throughout the season to Ballarat for games and training, got a chance to play in front of family and friends.
"We are so excited we can bring the boys and the girls down to Warrnambool this year," she told The Standard.
"We brought the boys down last year and there was an appetite to have a girls' game this year."
Reid Oval tenant Warrnambool has an away fixture against North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield on the day while Hamilton Kangaroos, who are without a home base due to a redevelopment at Melville Oval, are hosting Port Fairy at Gardens Oval on the Sunday.
"We have been working really closely with the Hampden footy league to make sure we could slot it into a nice time to make sure everyone across the Warrnambool region can get to the games," Brown said.
"Hamilton and Port Fairy are on Sunday, so we didn't want to take away from that game, so to have the Saturday night time-slot against Geelong Falcons, we're super excited.
"I just think it's going to be a fantastic event for the region and we're super thankful to the Warrnambool football club who are going to help us out with the catering."
The Rebels had an extended break from matches at Reid Oval after playing in a muddy contest in 2014.
Brown, who thanked Warrnambool City Council for its support, said the club was rapt to return in 2023 and make use of the upgraded facilities.
"The last time I remember going to Reid Oval and playing a game, it was a mud pit," she said.
"Knowing the development of the facility, I was so excited to go there last year and that's why we've gone back again this year because we know the ground and facility is so good."
Brown said south-west coaches would be invited in to listen to pre-and-post game addresses.
The Rebels will start their boys' season against Bendigo Pioneers at Learmonth on Sunday, March 24.
Their girls' campaign will start on Thursday, March 28 against Geelong Falcons at GMHBA Stadium.
The boys will play their second match that night as part of a double-header.
