'There's a lot of trust': Finals fever grips team-oriented cricketer

Emerging Cobden cricketer Jessica Walsh thrives off the connection and camaraderie she has with her teammates.
Whether it be when she pulls on the Cobden colours in the Warrnambool and District women's competition or for Geelong at Victorian premier level, sharing her journey with others and embracing the team environment is what brings the best out of her game.
The Mercy Regional College year 12 student is steadily preparing for one grand final with local club Cobden in the under 17 girls' competition, where she starred with 41 not out and 2-20 against Hawkesdale in the semi-final on Wednesday, February 21.
She now also has eyes on helping the Cats reach the premier thirds decider when they tackle Melbourne at Kardinia Park West on Sunday, February 25 for a place in the grand final in her first season at the level.
"I'm really, really excited. The girls can't wait, it'll be a big step up from local cricket," she said of her upcoming final for Geelong.
Walsh - also a talented netballer with Cobden - said challenging herself at premier cricket level this season had improved her game in all facets, particularly in her batting and she was embracing learning from elite coaches.
She is one of a swag of Warrnambool and South West association players who are on the club's developing list.
"I had a pretty successful year last year and thought I'd give it a good crack this year," she said.
"I'd heard a lot of people say how good it was and I've found everyone to be so friendly. The coaches have been so good for me.
"They've been supportive and helped everyone grow so much throughout the season. I used to prefer bowling but at the moment and as the year has gone on it's probably been batting. The coaches have really helped develop me but it's been a great opportunity."
The thirds team features predominately young players, finishing top-of-the-table with Walsh contributing 197 runs and nine wickets.
She said the team gelled instantly and was well connected and supportive of one another.
"Because we're all so young and around a similar age, everyone is so friendly," she said.
"We've been able to connect and there's a lot of trust. We all play our role and things just seem to work for us on the field."
Walsh said star Warrnambool cricketer Steph Townsend had been a mentor for her this season.
"Steph has been so good, she's coached our south-west girls so well this year and really helped improve our fielding and cricket in general," she said.
"Geelong really wants us to be a good fielding side in the premier league and she's been huge for us in doing that."
