Disqualified driver allegedly busted with meth, GHB during police intercept

A police intercept of a disqualified driver in Portland has allegedly netted a large amount of drugs believed to be methamphetamine and GHB.
A Portland police spokesman said members intercepted a Hyundai Sedan on Browning Street at 1am on February 22, 2024.
He said the 33-year-old male driver was flagged as being a disqualified driver.
"There were questions asked which led to a consensual search of the car," the spokesman said.
"Members located 4.84 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be ice and a 50ml bottle of liquid believed to be GHB."
The spokesman said the seizure was more than the traffickable quantity of methamphetamine which is three grams.
He said the man was transported to Portland police station where he was charged with drug and driving offences and subsequently refused bail.
He said the Portland man was expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court later in the day for a bail/remand hearing.
The accused man has an extensive criminal history.
