The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Disqualified driver allegedly busted with meth, GHB during police intercept

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 22 2024 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disqualified driver allegedly busted with meth, GHB during police intercept
Disqualified driver allegedly busted with meth, GHB during police intercept

A police intercept of a disqualified driver in Portland has allegedly netted a large amount of drugs believed to be methamphetamine and GHB.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.