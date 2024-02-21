Another shed blaze prompts warning ahead of 'extreme fire conditions'

A blaze in a garden shed believed to have been lit by an old cigarette has prompted a warning for safety ahead of another total fire ban.
Emergency services rushed to a fire at Rands Road in Pomborneit at 4:41pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
A CFA spokeswoman said the incident involved a car in a paddock and was about three metres by three metres in size.
"13 units responded to a non-structure fire at Rands Road," she said.
"An advice warning was issued to the local community.
"Victoria Police was also called to the scene. The incident was deemed under control at 5.03pm."
Camperdown police Sergeant David Gaw said the shed was at the rear of a rural property.
He said the car was parked next to the shed and hadn't been used for some time.
"The fire also involved some old railway sleepers and part of a shipping container, which copped a bit of damage," he said.
"Fire investigators were on the scene and the fire is not being treated as suspicious."
Sergeant Gaw said early investigations showed the fire may have been caused by an old cigarette.
"It possibly could have been there for days," he said.
"CFA were able to contain majority of the fire and it did not spread."
Sergeant Gaw said there were no injuries.
"It's lucky it wasn't on Thursday and that it didn't get any bigger," he said.
He said the incident prompted a safety warning ahead of Thursday's extreme weather conditions.
"Given the winds expected on Thursday, we don't want something like this to happen again," he said.
It comes after after emergency services attended suspicious fires in south Portland and at the Simpson Scout hall the day before.
Another total fire ban was declared for much of Victoria on Thursday, including the south-west region, as authorities prepare for another day of "extreme" fire conditions.
Warrnambool is forecast to reach a top of 33 degrees with winds reaching 35kmh, and residents in high-risk areas are urged to activate their bushfire plans.
The declaration means no fires can be lit in the open air between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
