An unexpected connection to Warrnambool decades after the British Navy

Paddy and Kim Turner made an unexpected connection with Warrnambool when they joined virtual exercise classes run by the city's veterans more than two decades after leaving the British Navy.
The couple met at a hospital during their enlistment with Paddy serving as a medic from 1975 to 1997 and Kim a nurse in the Queen Alexandra's Royal Naval Nursing Service from 1975 to 1982.
They immigrated to Australia in 2004 and 17 years later found themselves living in Kyabram in north central Victoria at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
An online Zumba class streamed by Warrnambool Snap Fitness through RSL Active caught their eye and from there they took part in a number of virtual activities.
Kim enjoyed online yoga while Paddy, decked out in an Anzac poppy apron, logged in to a cooking class.
Paddy said during the Warrnambool events he was "made to feel very welcome from the very start".
"There was an instant connection with some of the guys which there often is with military people," he said.
Kim worked at the Royal Naval Hospital in Haslar, on the south coast of England, during her seven years of service, while Paddy's two decades were mainly based in sick bays and shore establishments, which support operating forces.
He served in the 1982 conflict that saw Argentine forces invade the Falkland Islands - a small British colony in the South Atlantic - and was "all jabbed up" for the Gulf War but never actually went.
"Earlier in my career we went and stood off Lebanon," Paddy said. "Which is a bit of a déjà vu as we were trying to get people out of that part of the world in '78-'79 and here we are doing it all again, but worse."
When he left the army in 1997 the couple travelled to Australia to visit Paddy's eldest sister, a "ten pound pom" who migrated after the Second World War.
The Turners bought a Holden Kingswood for $1000, a two-man tent and drove around the country they would later call home.
Now, after almost 30 years and a global health crisis, the Turners are Warrnambool's "surrogate grandparents", visiting the city several times for RSL events and the Jericho Cup.
They returned for a camp organised by veteran advocate Adam Kent between February 23 and 25, 2024
Kim said the hospitality they received from Warrnambool veterans and the wider community was "always a stand out".
"It has always just been so easy to become part of that community," she said.
"Often it can be quite hard to make new friends when you're older and what something like this camp does is allow us to mix with a younger group of people."
Kim said it was also important to share stories that only those in the military would understand.
"You're linking in with people who have done what you've done, been where you've been and understand the culture of the military," Kim said.
However it's equally as important for veterans to connect with those in the "civilian world", they said.
"It helps with our transition but veterans also have a lot of life experience and skills to offer back to the general community," Paddy said.
"I remember after the navy a lot of people used to get really stressed at work and I used to say 'you know what? Come five (o'clock) we are all going home'.
"If you're in the services, come five o'clock, you're not going home. It's really that simple and a different emphasis on how you look at things."
The Turners thanked Warrnambool, and in particular Mr Kent, for connecting the two communities.
"Adam would be the last person to want someone to blow the trumpet for him but he clearly is a mover and a shaker, so they say. He's a do-er, he gets things done," Paddy said.
"And other people are motivated by him," Kim added. "He carries those people along with him."
