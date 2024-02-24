The Standard
An unexpected connection to Warrnambool decades after the British Navy

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 24 2024 - 7:05pm, first published 7:03pm
Paddy and Kim Turner, who immigrated to Australia from England in 2004, at a veteran and families camp in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna
Paddy and Kim Turner, who immigrated to Australia from England in 2004, at a veteran and families camp in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna

Paddy and Kim Turner made an unexpected connection with Warrnambool when they joined virtual exercise classes run by the city's veterans more than two decades after leaving the British Navy.

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

