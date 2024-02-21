The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Hampden league AFL export elevated to club's leadership group

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland AFL export Rowan Marshall, pictured training in 2020, has been elevated to St Kilda's leadership group. File picture
Portland AFL export Rowan Marshall, pictured training in 2020, has been elevated to St Kilda's leadership group. File picture

Fresh off a career-best campaign, Portland AFL export Rowan Marshall has been added to St Kilda's leadership group for the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.