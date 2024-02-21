Hampden league AFL export elevated to club's leadership group

Fresh off a career-best campaign, Portland AFL export Rowan Marshall has been added to St Kilda's leadership group for the 2024 season.
The 28-year-old ruckman, with 110 games to his name, joins skipper Jack Steele, vice-captain Callum Wilkie, Jack Sinclair and Seb Ross in the five-man, peer-voted group.
The former Portland Tiger elevated his game to new heights in 2023, averaging 20.5 disposals and 26.6 hit-outs as he earned All-Australian squad selection for the first time.
He finished third in the Saints' best-and-fairest count.
St Kilda assistant coach Robert Harvey was thrilled to see the 201-centimetre tall recognised by his teammates.
"I think it's just great recognition for his growth, both on the field and off - probably more off the field," Harvey said.
"We've seen how he goes about it on the field for a long time now. He's got great respect with the courage he shows on the field but I think players are now recognising... he's in the prime.
"He wants to go somewhere and he's demanding more of his teammates, and that's a good thing. I think it's the right timing, we're rapt, he's rapt and he's ready to take that step."
Marshall's leadership nod comes less than two years after he signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints that tied him to the Moorabbin-based club until at least 2027.
