The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The strangers who helped Cath through darkness after her husband's death

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 22 2024 - 1:01pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cath Rushbrooke with her husband Paul who died suddenly in 2020. Picture supplied
Cath Rushbrooke with her husband Paul who died suddenly in 2020. Picture supplied

Cath Rushbrooke never imagined it would be strangers who would help her through the darkness of losing her husband Paul suddenly in 2020.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.