The strangers who helped Cath through darkness after her husband's death

Cath Rushbrooke never imagined it would be strangers who would help her through the darkness of losing her husband Paul suddenly in 2020.
The couple had two young children, George who was one at the time, and Isabella, then six, when Paul died of an aggressive terminal cancer just a year after his diagnosis and not long before his 40th birthday.
Paul had previously served six years in the army as a diesel mechanic with half that time spent in a long-distance relationship as he was stationed interstate.
It was his career that helped Mrs Rushbrooke through some of her darkest days after his death.
The mother was connected with other widows through Legacy and found the solidarity and support she needed.
"After Paul passed away I went through a really bad period of grief and while you never stop grieving when you lose someone you really love, one of the things I did in the healing process was reaching out to that community and finding people with similar lived experiences," she said.
"There is so much power in that because you feel like no one gets you and the fact that you've been through similar journeys and you're still going through them - there is so much validation in that."
Mrs Rushbrooke has since immersed herself in Legacy-run events and family camps which she said provided more than just activities but important social connections and conversations.
The family will join about 70 people at a three-day camp held in Warrnambool from February 23.
The event is organised by Warrnambool veteran and advocate Adam Kent who launched his business Asset Connecting Communities in 2023.
Mr Kent, who is well-known for his passion for veteran welfare during the transition back to civilian life, said his aim was to change the damaging perception that veterans were broken.
"It's a negative stereotype and that's not who we are," he said.
Mr Kent said this weekend's camp was unique in that it connected people both young and old, and with and without connections to the defence force.
"You could be a 100-year-old veteran or a young son or daughter - everyone has the opportunity to participate," he said.
Mrs Rushbrooke, who lives in Melbourne, said heading to her first camp was "totally daunting" and she nearly turned the car around to go home.
But it turned out to be a life-changing experience.
"When you're going through a dark patch it can be really hard, your self-worth is affected and taking the first few steps is absolutely the trickiest but at that point in time you need connection because that is how you will experience good times again," she said.
"For a while everything ached and then a little voice inside me said 'you need to do something other than hurt all the time'. I want anyone going through a hard time to know that you only need to take one small step. Just one small step towards feeling OK."
Mrs Rushbrooke said the events were not only beneficial to her but also George and Isabella.
"George was so young (when Paul died) and doesn't remember his dad so even meeting people in the veteran community is important in terms of having that male role model he would have had, had Paul still been here," she said.
"A silver lining has been the fact that we've met people we wouldn't have ordinarily met."
The camp has a packed itinerary with families meeting the maremma dogs at Middle Island, taking in the sound and light show at Flagstaff Hill, and kite making with the kids at the beach.
Mr Kent said on Saturday morning there would be a fitness class at Lake Pertobe, ice baths by Cold Culture Warrnambool and a breakfast supplied by Rapid Relief Team.
He said the camp was made possible with initial funding by Rotary Club of Warrnambool, Vasey RSL Care and Fletcher Jones Family Foundation.
"Many other community organisations have come on board since to ensure participants will have a memorable experience in our beautiful region," he said.
