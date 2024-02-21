Long-running fun run to recognise race's iconic performances

A staple event on the south-west running calendar is preparing to recognise some of its past champions.
The Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk will celebrate some of the multiple winners over its 42- year history with a special banner at the 2024 edition on Friday, February 23.
Colac runner John Paatsch was the first male to be the overall winner of the race on four occasions, winning in 1987, '88, '89 and '94).
Paatsch, who had taken up bike riding, died in an accident just near his home while he was training for an event, in 2014 at the age of 49.
In 1992, the Noorat to Terang Fun Run and Walk saw the emergence of Warrnambool runner Vin McCarthy who dominated the event with five wins in 1992, '95, '96, '97 and 2000.
McCarthy was hot on the heels coming second to the former leading Western Australian runner Ross Henderson - then living in Cobden - when Henderson ran 17.52 which was as close as anyone has come to Moneghetti's record.
The early 2000s began the dominance of the late Clinton Hall of Warrnambool.
Hall, who still holds the under 13 and under 15 records (set more than 30 years ago), showed his superiority with six wins in 2001, '02, '03, '04, '12 and '15).
He passed away in 2022 at the age of 43.
The man who holds the record for the most wins in the Noorat to Terang is Warrnambool's Kris McCartney.
Kris - a passionate and successful triathlete - repeatedly amazed the local crowd, winning the event on eight occasions in 2005, '07, '08, '09, '10, '11, '13, and '14.
During this time of his victories in the open male section, he introduced the locals to his girlfriend, who is now his wife, Ella Gill.
Gill won the open female event four times in consecutive years. This makes it 12 wins as a husband-and-wife team.
The latest to stand out from the pack is the gifted young Warrnambool runner Tom Hynes.
Hynes has won the event on four times from four attempts.
He may well rewrite this history, given his age. His wins were in 2016, '17, '18 and '20.
In the run's third year in 1985, Judy McDowall registered her first win in the event for what was the first on her way to an incredible record.
The following year Jenny Dowie claimed the women's event.
These two girls were close friends and fierce competitors and 16 times over the next 18 years either won the race.
McDowall would go on to be the most dominate winner in both the male and female categories.
Judy was the winner on 12 occasions - a record that will be very hard to match. Her future achievements were sadly cut short after she was diagnosed with Acute Myceloid Leukaemia in 2005 and she passed away in 2009.
She is fondly remembered as a fine athlete and a very much-loved person.
Dowie notched up seven wins over her journey which was quite remarkable considering the event often clashed with her training schedule for other distance events.
In more recent years, Rachael Ayers has claimed three wins and, going on her form, she may well notch up a few more.
Jill Cole has won at least six walks.
