Emergency, social housing wait list comes under fire in city's court

Social and emergency housing has come under fire in a Warrnambool court after a man was forced to sleep in the cold in a tent after his house burnt down.
A 37-year-old man faced the city's Koori court division on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to offences and took part in a sentencing conversation.
The man admitted forcing his way into a residential premises and rifling through the female victim's belongings.
The victim, who was woken by her barking dog, yelled "what are you doing?" as the man went to enter her son's room.
She grabbed him by the jumper in attempt to stop him, he struggled free and fled from the scene.
The man also pleaded guilty to breaching an overnight curfew.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing the man, admitted the offending was serious but said his client had longstanding issues involving childhood trauma, drug abuse, impaired mental health and homelessness.
He said when the man's home accidentally burnt down there was no emergency accommodation available in the region and he was forced to sleep in a tent in the cold.
"In our society for a man to have to live in that in the freezing cold winter... he needs better support," he said.
He said the man had been effectively homeless since last leaving jail and the priority housing list was "not good".
He said his client was a revolving prison door who had already spent 76 days in custody on remand.
He urged the court to ensure he was released from custody with appropriate supports so that he wouldn't re-offend in the community.
The offender said he lived in a cycle of "drugs, jail, jail, get out, drugs, jail".
He said he regretting his offending, that his heart went out to the victim and he had prayed for her.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man's substantial history of trauma and the current social conditions were related but if he kept frightening people he would stay in jail for "a really long time".
He said everyone in court wanted to avoid the pattern of him entering and exiting the prison system due to limited supports.
"What we're trying to do is work out a solution to a really, really complicated problem," he said.
The man was jailed for three months with the magistrate giving him some extra time on top of what he'd already served to ensure appropriate supports were in place upon his release.
An Indigenous elder condemned the offending but said it was "terrible we don't have emergency housing in that situation".
A Warrnambool father this week said he and his two children, including his daughter who lives in a wheelchair, had "no way to get out" of the housing crisis he's in.
There were 1345 people on the social housing wait list in mid 2023 with 807 classes as requiring priority access due to fears for their health or safety, or because they were living in emergency, crisis or transitional accommodation.
