'Your last lap is complete - RIP Dad': Tributes flow for speedway life member

As pit box manager, Ross Harper was one of the first people to arrive at Premier Speedway and the last to leave.
But the Warrnambool man always had a smile on his face and loved sharing a bit of healthy banter with the drivers who tried to sneak an extra armband to allow more people onto the track.
Driver Tim Van Ginnekin has many fond memories of Mr Harper, who passed away last week. He was 86.
"He would sign in all the drivers and then sign them out," Van Ginnekin said.
"He always had a smile on his face and he was always jogging around doing something.
"It's hard to find people like Ross these days."
Van Ginnekin said drivers would be told by Mr Harper - with a smile - that if they didn't give back the armbands, they wouldn't get their logbook back.
He remembers sitting down to enjoy a much-needed beer after a race, only to look up and see Mr Harper's smiling face.
"He would come up to you with your logbook and say 'I'll bring it to you, I suppose', with a smile on his face."
Mr Harper was a life member of Premier Speedway and he and his son Chris rarely missed a meet.
Fellow life member Wayne Beames, a former commentator, said Mr Harper would be sadly missed.
"He was a great guy," Mr Beames said.
"He loved to talk and he loved a bit of a joke."
Mr Beames joked Mr Harper would have been the fittest person at the track.
"He used to run the grid positions up to us in the commentary box," he said.
"He ran up and down those stairs so many times."
Mr Beames said Mr Harper always had a smile on his face.
"Ross did everything the club wanted him to and more," he said.
"He was a beautiful man with a beautiful nature."
Mr Ross is survived by his sons Chris and Brad and grandchildren Finlay and Nelson.
"Your last lap is complete - RIP Dad," his tribute piece in The Standard reads.
Premier Speedway also posted a post about the man who contributed so much to the club on its Facebook page.
"It is with great sadness we advise Premier Speedway Club life member Ross Harper has passed away aged 86 years," the post states.
"For well over 40 years Ross has been involved with Premier Speedway. In fact, he was one of the first Premier Speedway officials our drivers and teams would see through his role at the pit box.
"Ross commenced with the club in the 1980s, with his first role as club licencing secretary.
"Speedway has been a huge part of Ross's life and his family. In earlier times Ross would bring out his boys Chris and Brad to the club working bees, with Chris still involved with the club today.
"RIP Ross and thank you for your dedication and contribution to the Premier Speedway Club."
