'Wait could be years': Devastating blow to homeless Warrnambool family

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has demanded to know why social housing properties are sitting vacant while people like Doug Bowen and his children have nowhere to call home.
In parliament on Tuesday, Ms Britnell shared the story of Mr Bowen, who has been staying in a hotel because his attempts to access social housing have proved fruitless.
"Last week a little girl and her family touched the heartstrings of our community with their story of homelessness," Ms Britnell said.
"Consequently many people have shared where unoccupied homes are in Warrnambool that are owned by the Department of Housing. I have personally visited a number of these properties for myself and directly verified this to be true."
Ms Britnell said while she was thrilled community members had banded together to pay for accommodation for two weeks, there was no long-term solution for the family.
"Nova, the little girl I mentioned, has cerebral palsy. Nova is in a wheelchair, communicates via a device and is unable to walk or attend to her own activities of daily living," she said.
"Nova is a bright, charismatic and talented eight-year-old girl who is ingrained in our local community, participating in many activities, such as being a member of Warrnambool's famous Find Your Voice choir.
"Nova's mother passed away recently, requiring her father Doug to cut back full-time work to care for his two children - Nova and her brother Archie, who is seven.
"Unable to make a living as a teacher any longer due to the intensive needs of parenting a disabled child, Doug was unable to make mortgage repayments, the bank foreclosed and they lost their home.
"Since then Doug, Nova and Archie have been couch surfing, and during the school holidays he even lived in a paddock."
Ms Britnell said she had met with the family.
"When I met Nova she begged me for help to find them a roof over their heads," she said.
"Doug put down his name on the public housing waiting list years ago. Following my direct approach to a minister last week, Doug received his first call.
"Yesterday Doug received another call, which informed him that it would be years before he was able to access a home. What a disgraceful failure by this government.
"How much more vulnerable could this family be? This family needs a solution now. The system is broken under Labor. There is simply no excuse. Nova needs a house now."
A Homes Victoria spokesman said the department was working with the family to find them a home.
"We have been working hard to find a long-term housing option for the family, however there are currently no social housing properties that meet the family's specific needs in Warrnambool," the spokesman said.
"The family's application is on the priority list of the Victorian Housing Register and we'll continue to explore all avenues to find them a suitable home.
"Across Warrnambool, more than $67 million has been invested under the Big Housing Build and other social housing programs, with 22 new homes completed and construction of another 112 homes under way."
The department advised The Standard all new public and community housing was required to meet key elements of the Livable Housing Design Guidelines Gold and Silver standards.
It said it worked hard to ensure properties were tenanted as soon as possible including undertaking the necessary inspection, safety checks and repairs in line with the Residential Tenancies Act before the property is ready for the next renters.
