The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why are plantation companies buying up big in the south-west and who are they?

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 22 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GT Hardwood external affairs manager Liz McKinnon has provided some insight into what's happening.
GT Hardwood external affairs manager Liz McKinnon has provided some insight into what's happening.

About 1700 hectares of land in Corangamite Shire has been purchased for use as hardwood plantations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.