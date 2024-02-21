'She's in her prime': Could star cricket player join professional ranks?

Geelong premier women's coach Stephen Field believes Warrnambool cricketer Steph Townsend is now hitting the peak of her powers and can elevate her game even further next season at the elite level.
The Dunkeld-based mentor has confirmed there is some interest from Cricket Victoria for next season and potentially at WBBL level after her most dominant season across a distinguished career.
Field said if Townsend was to make the plunge and become a professional cricketer next season she would slot in seamlessly. She had previously spent time as a Victorian rookie more than a decade ago.
"Steph and I have known each other for a really long time now and I can't give her enough credit for everything she does, running her own business and all the travel that goes with (cricket)," he said.
"I keep telling her that at 30 to 35 years of age she's in her prime now as a batter. While at times the body might not feel like that, she's in a nice little spot with her game. I can't sing her praises highly enough.
"She's on the radar, I know she's been invited to the emerging players group and I've had conversations with various groups, including big bash and they've made enquiries with me (about Steph).
"It's ultimately up to her at the end of the day, but I do tell her she's got this window now if she wants to give that a go but she's got to balance that with her business, relationships and everything else she's got going on.
"She has to weigh up a few things, she loves her netball and she might just choose to play for the love of the game which is really honourable as well.
"But if she wanted to have a serious crack at it there is enough support from the cricket organisations across Australia to be given a go."
Townsend, also a champion netball player at Nirranda and current coach of Koroit in the WDCA, topped the women's first XI runs across the competition this season with 458 at an average of 57.25.
She was also called up to Victoria's WNCL squad this season and led Victoria Country to the National Country Cricket Championships grand final where she scored the most runs for her state with 270 - second across the country.
"It's been her best season yet, the most runs she's ever made in a season I believe in first XI cricket," Field said.
"She's been completely outstanding on the field all season, whatever level she played."
Field said the club was delighted with the development of its first XI program in their first season in the top-flight, narrowly missing out on finals after a final-round loss on Sunday to Ringwood.
"The game in isolation on the weekend, the bowling was disappointing but the great part is the character of the girls to make our highest score of the season," he said.
"The season as a whole was fantastic. It probably sounds a bit strange but considering half our side never played first XI cricket before, the amount of effort they put in was great. Quite a few of the girls got really tired towards the end of the season and I think in the end it took its toll.
"Apart from two games, every game we competed really well and we were in mostly all the games bar two. Their energy and effort all season was great. Really positive."
