Dads have 'lots to learn' but new shire program will make it less daunting

New dads in Corangamite Shire will soon have access to a support group in their transition to fatherhood.
It comes after the council's maternal and child health service received $140,000 to run the state government's Dads Matter program.
Council director of corporate and community services David Harrington - a father of two including a daughter aged nine and a son, eight - said he could have benefited from a similar program if it'd been available at the time.
"The program aims to involve dads in all aspects of their baby's or child's health," he said.
"That includes wellbeing and development from birth to the end of their kindergarten years. Particularly for a first-time parent, there's a lot to learn and sometimes you don't know what you don't know.
"Dads have a key role in the family and want to understand their child's health and development needs.
"We need to be ready to help with everything from feeding and nutrition, playing and maximising learning, sleep or behaviour problems, child safety and more.
"Dads' knowledge, support and involvement benefits everyone in the family."
Mayor Kate Makin invited fathers to join a reference group for the program which would meet a few times each year.
"We are keen to hear from local dads on the kind of things they would like to learn about and share with other fathers," she said.
"It could mean setting up a dads' playgroup or having some knowledge and skills sessions in venues such as the local men's sheds and community houses.
"It could mean finding ways to include working dads outside business or farm hours."
A survey is set to be launched on the council's website to receive dads' ideas for the project.
