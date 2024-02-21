The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dads have 'lots to learn' but new shire program will make it less daunting

JG
By Jessica Greenan
February 21 2024 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council director of corporate and community services David Harrington says the new program will help being a new dad less daunting.
Corangamite Shire Council director of corporate and community services David Harrington says the new program will help being a new dad less daunting.

New dads in Corangamite Shire will soon have access to a support group in their transition to fatherhood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.