The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mother's concerns over shortage of ADHD medication across nation

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 21 2024 - 11:25am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia is in the grips of a shortage of ADHD medication.
Australia is in the grips of a shortage of ADHD medication.

A south-west woman has expressed concerns over the shortage of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.