Mother's concerns over shortage of ADHD medication across nation

A south-west woman has expressed concerns over the shortage of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication.
The woman, who didn't want to be named, said she had enough medication for two weeks for her 10-year-old son.
However, inquiries to pharmacists across the south-west and Melbourne have proved fruitless in being able to find the medication Vyanse.
The woman said it helped her son focus and control his emotions.
"It just affects his daily living in terms of not noticing things and becoming verbally aggressive," she said.
"I only have two weeks of meds left and nothing is available locally.
"When I went to Melbourne last week I checked multiple chemists and they are all out of stock with no ETA."
The woman said her paediatrician gave her a prescription for 60mg of Vyanse.
This is higher than her son's 40mg and she will need to dissolve the medication.
"The medication is then a liquid he has to drink, which is more challenging than a capsule," the woman said.
She has an appointment with her son's paediatrician next month to discuss options.
The woman said while having to take her son off the medication for a short period of time was daunting, he would cope.
"My son is more manageable on his meds and could potentially not take it for a short but of time but I know that for some kids the medication is the only thing keeping them together and managing behaviours," she said.
The woman raised concerns about the shortage to The Standard in the lead up to Christmas.
The Department of Health's Therapeutic Goods Administration has reported a shortage of the medication on its website.
"Takeda has advised that the current shortages have been caused by manufacturing delays compounded by increased demand," it states.
"While Takeda is expecting some deliveries during this period, these are not expected to satisfy demand for all strengths.
"Vyvanse is used to treat serious conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and binge eating disorder (BED).
"We understand the difficulties shortages of this medicine will cause, and we are responding to this issue as a priority. We are working with Takeda and other sponsors to monitor the availability and supply of this medicine."
