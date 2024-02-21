'Gone to ashes': Childhood memories of old scout hall up in smoke

When the former Simpson Scout hall burnt down, it took many years of fond memories with it for locals who spent their youth there.
It's not the only hall in the farming town, and while it hasn't been used for more than a decade it was filled with nostalgic memories.
Cheryl Parsell, who is the president of the Simpson Public Hall, said the old tin Scout hall on the outskirts of town had been abandoned for years.
It was originally built in 1966 on the back of some voluntary labour and fundraising by the Scout committee. A kitchen and storeroom added later in 1969.
"Back in its day, back when every farm in Simpson was a family farm not a corporate farm, the hall was used," Mrs Parsell said.
"There was Scouts and there was Brownies and there was Guides, but for the past 15 or so years it's just been an old building that has been standing there.
"There hasn't been power connected for years."
The blaze has brought back memories and sparked chatter on social media about the old days.
"Back in its day the hall was well utilised and now the memories are burnt, gone to ashes. The memories are still there but the actual physical building is gone," Mrs Parsell said. "It's sad."
Former Emu district commissioner of the Scouts in Simpson Rob Allen said the demise of the hall was probably not unexpected considering it was sitting idle for so many years.
"It's a bit disappointing to see it go....but lucky there's no kids around," he said.
Mr Allen - who has been involved in the Scouts since he joined as a kid in 1958 - said the Simpson Scout group had been pretty active 15 to 20 years ago. "We had that many kids back then," he said.
"The heydays are gone with Scouting around this area. You just can't get the kids and leaders which is a bit of a shame."
Mr Allen said someone had offered to buy the hall a few years ago and use it as a weekender. "But it never happened," he said.
"We've got too many halls sitting around not getting used and headquarters have got to do something about it. I've been pushing for years to utilise this."
Mrs Parsell was involved with Brownies at the hall and her mum was a leader. She remembers helping to plant the acres of pine trees around the hall decades ago.
"There was a pine plantation behind and beside it, that was a threat. There was a couple of trees that did catch on fire," she said.
But the hall grounds had been well maintained, she said.
"The neighbours used to always mow the lawn and keep the grass down in case a fire came up because it was right on the edge of their farm," she said.
Cobden CFA group officer Mark Roberts said the building - which dates back to the soldier settlement scheme after WWII - was fully involved when crews arrived.
"There was nothing we could do," he said. "There was a lot of history there.
"It was surrounded by that bush block - four or five acres - so they did well to stop any fire from spreading to that."
In recent years, Mrs Parsell said, the hall had been used for the Country Fire Authority for training purposes.
"They filled it up with smoke and did a search and rescue through it," she said.
Victoria Police western region division two investigation and response manager Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo said a police crime scene guard was set up at the scene overnight.
"At this stage the fire is undetermined but we believe it may be suspicious," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.