A Hamilton district man who raped his former partner will spend at least 12 months in jail.
The 28-year-old man, who cannot legally be named, was found guilty of one count of rape in December last year.
He was sentenced on February 21, 2024 to two years' jail with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Judge Wendy Wilmoth said jurors in the Warrnambool County Court trial in December found the man not guilty of two allegations of rape against the same victim.
She said the man was found guilty of the charge he "largely admitted" to during a police interview and had since shown evidence of regret and remorse.
The judge said the offending occurred in the context of an intimate relationship, placing the offence in the "serious category" with the man's insistence on having sex against the 18-year-old woman's wishes and when she was distressed.
She said the offending was a breach of trust complicit in such a relationship.
Judge Wilmoth said in an impact statement the victim expressed her embarrassment and humiliation following the crime, as well as impaired mental health and unemployment.
She said the crime led to a lack of trust, causing the victim to feel unsafe and vulnerable.
The judge said the man was not a risk of re-offending and specific deterrence, which is aimed at preventing future crimes by a particular offender, had little role to play.
She said deterrence among the general population was served by the mandatory jail sentence.
The man had served 12 days in pre-sentence detention.
