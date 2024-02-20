The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Significant fire that destroyed community hall being treated as suspicious

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 21 2024 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Significant fire that destroyed community hall being treated as suspicious
Significant fire that destroyed community hall being treated as suspicious

Fire investigators will attend a south-west community hall that was destroyed by a significant suspicious fire overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.