Significant fire that destroyed community hall being treated as suspicious

Fire investigators will attend a south-west community hall that was destroyed by a significant suspicious fire overnight.
Police and fire crews rushed to the Simpson hall on Lavers Hill-Cobden Road shortly before 9pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, where they found the building engulfed in flames.
Victoria Police western region division two investigation and response manager Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo said a police crime scene guard was set up at the scene overnight.
"Detectives are en route this morning," he said about 8.30am on February 21.
"A local person saw the building alight last night and contacted triple-zero. When CFA attended the building was fully involved.
"At this stage the fire is undetermined but we believe it may be suspicious."
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said fortunately no one was involved and the building was empty at the time.
"We don't believe power was connected which is a significant concern," he said.
"When a fire occurs in a place where there appears to be no ignition source readily available, that is always of concern."
The detective urged anyone with information or with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
A CFA spokesperson said seven units from Cobden, Timboon, Kennedy's Creek and Simpson responded to the fire at 8.56pm.
"Crews discovered the building was fully involved in flames and could not be saved - it is now completely destroyed.
"Relevant power company was called to the scene for power lines."
The incident was deemed under control at 10.30pm.
"Crews remained on scene to black out and will return this morning," the spokesperson said.
"A fire investigator will be on scene this morning."
The incident was deemed safe at 1.10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.