Methamphetamine dealer caught with stolen mountain bike outside court

A meth dealer found with a stolen bike at a Portland court said he bought it off a man in a high visibility vest for $150 and half a packet of cigarettes.
Adam Morey, 39, pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates court on February 20, 2024, to offending ranging from handling stolen goods to trafficking methamphetamine.
The court heard a police raid at a Mitchell Crescent home in Portland in early 2023 netted more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, $120 cash and a list of people's names and quantities owed.
The street value of the drugs was believed to be more than $10,000.
Morey also admitted driving unlicensed on May 15 that year and then breaching his bail curfew in August.
Then on October 31 a Portland resident drove by the town's court in Cliff Street and saw Morey, who he didn't know, with what he believed to be his stolen bike.
The Cannondale 29 inch mountain bike was stolen from the victim's carport on September 7 and had not been seen since.
The victim spoke to court security staff and then Morey, who showed him the bike which had been repainted to cover the branding.
After a conversation Morey returned the bike to the man and then attended Portland police station in January 2024 to be interviewed.
He said he bought the bike for $150 and half a packet of smokes after a win at the pokies at the pub the year before.
He said an "older bloke wearing a big hi-vis jacket" had the bike and he said "that's not a bad bike, do you want to sell it?" and he did.
The court heard Morey was arrested again on January 11 after another raid at the Mitchell Crescent home.
That netted a small quantity of the drug ice and a portable electrical fan stolen from the Portland Seaside Holiday Park in Dutton Way in December 2023.
Morey said he didn't know where the fan came from and he found it set up in his shed after friends were working in his backyard.
On Tuesday the man's lawyer said Morey started using methamphetamine about 18 months ago as a party drug.
"But that quickly escalated and he was using it regularly, daily, and quite a lot," she said.
She said Morey then started assisting a Portland woman in trafficking the drug in order to feed his habit.
The lawyer said the large quantity of ice found in the first raid was for personal use for her client and the other two people who lived at the property.
She said Morey was a painter by trade which is why he painted over the bike, which he returned as soon as he found out it was stolen.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said that was a "sceptical" explanation.
The court heard Morey was previously convicted of trafficking cannabis.
He will be assessed for a community correction order which the magistrate said would likely be served alongside an immediate term of imprisonment.
The Portland woman arrested during the early 2023 raid and also charged with trafficking methamphetamine and other offences was subsequently jailed for four months.
