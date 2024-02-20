Damage caused in blaze after resident sees flames coming from shed

Emergency services have attended a blaze in south Portland after a resident noticed flames coming from a rear shed.
A Portland police spokesman said the resident at Camira Street observed the blaze about 9.30pm on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
"The occupant noticed flames coming out of the shed, which was a single Colorbond-type garage that was not attached to the house," he said.
Firefighters, led by Fire Rescue Victoria and supported by Heywood and Portland CFA units, managed to contain the blaze to the shed.
The spokesman said there was moderate damage to the shed and its contents.
He said the cause of the fire was not yet known and police would attend on February 21 to further investigate.
