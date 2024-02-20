Patronage in line with AFL Grand Final as travellers head to city in droves

Warrnambool line passengers have travelled to and from Melbourne in droves with the weekend's patronage in line with the 2023 AFL Grand Final long weekend.
A V/Line spokesman said it was a busy weekend on the line as passengers took advantage of cheaper fares to travel to major events in Melbourne, including the Taylor Swift concerts at the MCG.
"It's pleasing to see south-west passengers taking our services for special events, with patronage across the weekend similar to last year's AFL Grand Final, Christmas and the New Year holiday weekends," he said.
There were 6300 trips taken between Friday, February 16 and Sunday, February 18, 2024.
The state government capped V/Line fares at metropolitan prices nearly 12 months ago.
The change proved popular for Warrnambool line passengers over the first seven months from March 31, 2023, with usage increasing by 38 per cent compared with the same period the year before.
Across the weekend Geelong and Warrnambool Line services were suspended on Saturday afternoon after a car crashed through a safety fence near the train tracks between Geelong and North Geelong Stations.
Coaches replaced trains between Waurn Ponds and Lara for about 90 minutes while Victoria Police and V/Line track crews attended the scene.
A crane had to be brought in to remove the car and services were given the all-clear to resume late in the afternoon once crews inspected the infrastructure in the area.
Due to the incident, Saturday's 1pm Warrnambool bound train was delayed by almost two hours at North Geelong station before being cleared to continue its journey through to Warrnambool, delaying the evening service to Melbourne.
Sunday night's 7pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool service was delayed by 45 minutes due to a level crossing fault at Waurn Ponds.
The 1.08pm Southern Cross to Warrnambool and 5.36 Warrnambool to Southern Cross services were cancelled and replaced by coaches to and from Geelong on Monday, February 19, due to a train fault.
Passengers are encouraged to keep up-to-date on service changes via the V/Line website, app and X (Twitter) feed, as well as announcements at stations and onboard services.
Passengers delayed by more than 60 minutes in a single journey may be eligible for compensation.
