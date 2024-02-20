Disruptions part of growing pains in big plan to revitalise small town

A Koroit business owner has spoken out about disruptions posed by the town's multi-million dollar street renewal but the council says it's temporary pain for long-term gain.
Work is underway on Koroit's $5 million upgrade which will refresh its main business area. The project was developed in 2019.
Stage two is progressing on the north side of Commercial Road between IGA and the High Street intersection, while contractors have been on-site completing repairs to the bluestone curbing, installing new drainage trays and concrete driveway crossovers.
Moyne Shire Council's director of assets and community Edith Farrell said when completed, the project would help fulfil the town's growing potential.
"Completion of stage two works...using $1 million in council-allocated funding was the preferred option of businesses surveyed in late 2023 and of the Koroit and District Progress Association," she said.
"When the full project is completed, Koroit will have a refreshed main business area which reflects the vibrant and growing community it is, while paying respect to the town's heritage.
"The new streetscape will make the town even more appealing for new businesses and improve safety and amenity for the community."
But not all businesses are happy about the works.
Koroit Newsagency & Lotto co-owner Luke Polkinghorne said while he acknowledged the benefit the project would bring to the town, the temporary loss of car parks in front of his business had decreased his patronage.
"I respect the fact there's going to be unavoidable disruptions, but the council needs to try and minimise disruption to businesses," he said.
"It just becomes very frustrating - running a small business is challenging as it is without having to put up with unnecessary stuff like this.
"The last couple of weeks, they've had a temporary crossing out the front here and they cordoned off two of our car parks which impeded on customers coming in.
"People couldn't get a park out the front and if they can't get a park they'll move on.
"When I questioned them, the council said they had to make it more accessible to businesses. I told them there's an electric (crossing) up the street, and asked if it was in full operation.
"They said 'yes', so I was wondering why they couldn't just go to that one. It's totally unsafe where they were. The whole thing just needs to be managed better."
Ms Farrell said stage two was one of the more disruptive points of the project, but WorkSafe visited the site last week and reported no issues.
"Unfortunately, this means at times car parks and footpaths have to be closed to allow crews to carry out the work safely," she said.
"Closures are progressive as crews move down the street. Car parks and footpaths are re-opened as soon as possible following the completion of works.
"Under the Department of Transport and Planning-approved traffic management plan, temporary crossing points are managed by traffic controllers.
"This stage and location of works is one of the more disruptive and complex in terms of vehicle and pedestrian management and the majority of that work is now complete."
Ms Farrell said the council was taking "significant steps to support businesses".
"(That includes) those not immediately in the work zone, through the $100 weekly raffle over the entire works period," she said.
"This encourages people to shop locally to win a voucher to a Koroit business of their choice - which drives further spending.
"Further rounds of businesses support will be announced as the project progresses.
"Our project management office team is in regular contact with businesses keeping them informed of the works and where the likely impacts will be."
Paving work is expected to start later next week and will begin at the High Street end of Commercial Road, and progress towards the IGA.
The majority of works are expected to be completed before the Koroit Irish Festival in April, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.