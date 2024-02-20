Sprintcar driver pulls off massive transformation for wedding day

A wedding ceremony in a speedway race shop wasn't the first choice for Emily Terrill (now McCullagh).
But the transformation her fiance Corey McCullagh was able to pull off in three weeks made it a dream come true.
The couple, who have an 18-month-old son Bentley, decided to scale down their celebration.
"We had initially planned for a large wedding however after the birth of our son Bentley we decided to have a wedding at home in our shed with all our close friends and family," Mrs McCullagh said.
"The shed now looks like a wedding venue but will quickly return to Corey's race shop."
Despite the shed's main purpose, Mrs McCullagh said there were no signs it usually housed sprintcars on the big day - February 17, 2024.
"I was absolutely shocked at what a great job Corey did transforming it," she said.
"It was everything I dreamed of."
The couple said they would not have been able to pull off their dream wedding without help from family, friends, Flower Trail and Rustic Party Hire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.