'Far exceeded expectations': Rising costs stall multi-million dollar plan

A multi-million dollar redevelopment of Swintons furniture store in Warrnambool's Timor Street has been put on hold, for now, after building costs doubled.
Instead, Southern Stay Disability Services will seek to find a suitable tenant for the major Warrnambool CBD property which will soon be vacated.
In July 2022, Southern Stay announced it would develop new headquarters at the Timor Street location but has now decided to defer its multi-million dollar plans.
The sale of the Timor Street site was finalised in May 2023 with Southern Stay to take possession of the building in mid-April, 2024.
However, chief executive officer Paul Lougheed and board president Kathryn Emeny said cost estimates for redeveloping the site had far exceeded expectations.
The Southern Stay board of directors voted this week to defer the redevelopment and seek to lease the property.
"We are very aware of our obligations to ensure Southern Stay remains in a strong financial position to deliver on our core functions and believe that while this is the right building, it's not the right time to embark on such a major redevelopment," Ms Emeny and Mr Lougheed said.
Mr Lougheed said it was estimated the redevelopment would cost far more than expected when planning for a new site started four years ago.
"Because of the increased costs of major renovations and anticipated changes to the NDIS that could impact on our operations, we believe it is prudent at this stage to put the redevelopment on hold," he said.
Southern Stay's 35 office-based staff will continue to work from its three existing sites in Warrnambool's Fairy Street.
Ms Emeny said Southern Stay would like to retain the Timor Street site.
"We believe it is an excellent site for our long-term needs," she said.
"Our preference is to seek a tenant which will allow us time to carefully consider the impact of changes to the NDIS and ensure we have adequate financial resources to respond to any opportunities that arise for our core function of providing accommodation for people with disabilities."
Ms Emeny said Southern Stay did not have to make a rushed decision about the property.
"It is an excellent building with great commercial prospects, and we want time to investigate all options, including a staged approach to the redevelopment."
Mr Lougheed said the plan was to still move to the new site but there "won't be anything happening over the next three to four years at least".
Southern Stay purchased the site, including land at the rear of the building for car parking, to consolidate all its Warrnambool business operations on one site and to create new participant activity space.
The total site is about 3000 square metres and the building covers 2270 square metres.
The adjoining Swinton's IGA supermarket is not impacted by the changes.
Southern Stay Disability Services is the largest provider of supported independent living in south-west Victoria with 17 supported accommodation houses around the region.
It provides services to more than 700 people and has a workforce of more than 300.
