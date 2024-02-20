Works ramp up on tourist town's $15.6m face lift to meet deadline

The race to finish Port Campbell's $15.6m upgrade in 12 months is well underway.
Works resumed this month after a brief Christmas break and there'll be no more pauses for Easter or other peak visitor periods through to the end of November.
It comes after an inability to secure contractors shortened the construction time frame of the project from up to two-and-a-half years.
Corangamite Shire coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels previously said it was time to "crack on".
"We've got 12 months to complete this project to comply with our funding commitments and obligations," he said.
"We better get a crack on because we've had a later start than we expected through various problems but we're into it now."
On the foreshore, works are underway to raise the ground around the established walls. Block work will be done on the middle section of the foreshore, while a rabbit warren under vegetation will be compacted.
On Tragea Street, new tree bays stretching from the surf club to Morris Street will be concreted, while works to create 90-degree parking will soon begin.
New kerb and pedestrian outstands at the Morris Street end will be excavated. Two-way traffic will remain at all times, with traffic management as required. Parking will be reduced around the construction zone and will change daily, in-line with the works program.
Meanwhile at the Rocket Shed, the landing will be refurbished with timber matching the former material procured. Pavers from the footpath to the shed have been recycled to relay the pavers around the shed.
The limestone walls for the grass terraced seating area are near completion, while a new pebblecrete footpath from the shed will be prepped for pouring in the coming weeks.
