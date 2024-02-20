Warrnambool artist creating anamorphic artwork for Matildas qualifier

Artist Jimmi Buscombe admits he is not a die-hard sports fan.
But the inspiring rise of the Matildas is something that has gripped Buscombe and his family.
"This team has got us fascinated," Buscombe said.
"We sit down and watch every match which is televised."
The family's love for the women's football team makes the artist's latest commission even more special.
Buscombe is working on an anamorphic interactive public art piece that will be on display at Marvel Stadium for the Matildas' Olympic qualifier match on Wednesday, February 28.
He expects to spend about 50 hours on the five-metre by five-metre creation, which will feature players Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant and Steph Catley.
"This is huge," Buscombe said.
"I think this is the biggest opportunity I've had so far.
"It's a huge honour."
Buscombe said anamorphic artwork was challenging.
"Essentially it's a distorted image that looks normal when it's viewed from the right viewpoint," he said.
"It's like maths and art all wound up in one neat package - in a way.
"It's similar to the fox and penguins I did out the back of Fishtails and the kookaburras in Liebig Street a few years ago."
Buscombe said he felt extremely blessed to have had wonderful opportunities as an artist since hanging up his chef's hat six years ago.
"The opportunities I have had have been phenomenal," he said.
"I feel so honoured to be entrusted with this piece - even though it's temporary.
"I've done bigger pieces that are a on a grander scale, but this is special because of what it celebrates for Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.