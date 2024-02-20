Former Tasty Plate participant kicking goals at new workplace after closure

When the shock closure of Tasty Plate was announced, Brandon Kerr was devastated.
The 29-year-old had worked for the cafe for the past 12 years and had made life-long friends.
However, Mr Kerr didn't need to wait long for a new opportunity.
Rob King from Warrnambool's Country Life contacted Mr Kerr and asked him to come in for a chat about working at the Fairy Street cafe.
Mr Kerr had been a regular customer at the cafe - dropping in for lunch and a chat when working at Tasty Plate across the road.
"I first met Brandon two years ago," Mr King said.
"He would regularly visit King's Catering and I soon recognised his incredible demeanour and the fantastic skills he demonstrated at Tasty Plate.
"I thought he would be a perfect fit for the team once his previous workplace closed."
Mr King contacted Mr Kerr the day after the closure was announced and Mr Kerr has been working at the cafe each Monday and Tuesday for the past month.
He has been a welcome addition to the team and performs a number of tasks including food preparation and cleaning.
On his first day he did something for the first time ever.
"On his first day he went to Aldi," Mr King said.
"I sent him with a list and he came back and said he had never shopped at a supermarket before."
It's that can-do attitude that made Mr King think of Mr Kerr when Tasty Plate announced it was closing its cafe and catering operation.
Mr Kerr was one of 14 NDIS participants affected by the closure.
He said he was sad about the closure but was regularly catching up with former Tasty Plate colleagues.
"I'm thankful for the opportunities Rob has given me," Mr Kerr said.
Mr King said he believed employing Mr Kerr was a win-win.
"I've got a long history of employing people with a disability - for many reasons," he said.
"It's a really positive experience for them and the team."
Mr Kerr is being supported by Kristy Malone, who is a disability employment services consultant with are-able.
She was able to help with his transition from Tasty Plate to Country Life.
"I can offer extra assistance/training on the job if required, assistance with Centrelink and fortnightly visits in the workplace," Ms Malone said.
