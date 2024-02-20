Under the Auld Pump: 'Jack of all trades' plays part in sporting clubs

Alan Aulsebrook has been involved in numerous south-west sporting clubs across his life. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
Born: In Thornbury on October 5, 1959.
Wife: Fiona. Children: Jack, Ned, Eve and Elke.
Parents: Lyn and Roy. Siblings: Chris and David.
Education: Holy Spirit Primary School Thornbury before going to Thornbury High School.
Sporting highlight: Was many years ago playing cricket in Melbourne for St James Malvern Cricket Club and I got nine wickets for 36 runs and went on to make 36 runs. Sadly, despite my efforts with the bat and ball, we were defeated.
Alan, what year did you move to Warrnambool?
It was in 1984. I had failed my studies at Melbourne's La Trobe University and got a pink slip to say I was no longer wanted at the university.
I spent about seven years doing not much in Melbourne before applying to be a mature-aged student in applied science at the old Warrnambool Institute of Advanced Education.
It was a three-year course and I got the degree. I thought after a while I didn't want to wash beakers for the rest of my life so I put in for a job as the executive officer at the Self Education and Learning up in Warrnambool's Hyland Street and I got that position.
Initially, I thought I would stay there for two years but I held the job for 12 years.
Which path did your working career go down after that job?
I put in to be the business manager at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College in 2000 and I got the job.
There were about 525 students at the school when I started and when I left in 2013 I think it had more than 1100 students.
It was incredible in that 13-year period, the growth of Emmanuel College.
We had been going up to Magnetic Island for more than 30 years and we made the move up north. I got a job working at St James Lutheran College Hervey Bay as its business manager and I was there for six years before working for the Discovery Christian College in Agnes Waters, Queensland.
I gave away working in the school system and now work as a Jack-of-all-trades on Magnetic Island.
What sort of jobs make up a Jack-of-all-trades on Magnetic Island?
There's plenty of work on Magnetic Island for anyone who wants to work. I do a fair bit of painting and cleaning plus some personal care work.
People just don't want to work. They don't turn up on time and, in a lot of cases, they just don't turn up.
I've found that keeping active is great for the mind and body. My wife Fiona, who was a Warrnambool City councillor for a couple of terms and former Emmanuel College teacher, works as an Indigenous youth teacher three days a week on the island.
What's it like to live on Magnetic Island?
It's a wonderful part of the world. It's tropical weather but you get used to it. The winter months are just the best as it's usually about 27 degrees during the day and drops back to 21 degrees at night time.
The summer months can be quite harsh but we're usually back in Warrnambool to spend the summer months with family and friends down here.
Alan, have you done much work since you and Fiona have been back in Warrnambool?
Fiona does some work at Soulsby and Struth chemist shop while I've been a pool attendant down at Deep Blue. I've also spent a lot of time down at the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club helping out as we prepare for the state nippers carnival which is held over the Labour Day long weekend in March.
How many young people will be taking part in the upcoming nippers' carnival?
We've got more than 800 kids taking part in the event. It's the 11th year that I've been involved in it.
It just keeps on getting bigger and bigger as we have people from all over Victoria taking part.
The Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club-run event is a massive event for the city as it brings a lot of people and money into the local economy.
John McNeil, who is the president of the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, and his hard-working committee do a wonderful job not only over the nippers' carnival but the whole year round.
Away from your involvement with the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, did you take part in any other sports while living in Warrnambool?
I suppose my main claim to fame is being involved with Warrnambool's Deakin University Football Netball Club which was known as the Sharks.
The club was formed in 1977 and I joined in 1984. I think I would go down in the history books as one of the worst players that ever played for the club but I ended up playing more than 200 games for the Sharks in the seniors and reserves.
I had two stints as president of the club and was also secretary, treasurer and clearance officer. It was a very sad time in 2017 when the club folded. I've got nothing but great memories of my time at the club.
Who were some of the best players you saw play while you were at the Sharks?
Ken Wines was a stand-out player out at the old Northern Districts and that fella (Tony) Russell who took all the marks and kicked all the goals was very good. I also had a healthy respect for Dominic Quinlan.
He often told me how good of a footballer he was and in the end I believed him. I had a couple of years as president of the Nestles Cricket Club. Peter Herbert encouraged me to take up the role.
I hadn't played any cricket competitively but Peter said I would make a good president. I would say the jury is still out of that comment. I had a five-year stint as the secretary of the Warrnambool Athletics Club and in that time I competed in various running events including the Koroit half- marathon and numerous Surf T Surf competitions and the Lorne Pier to Pub 10 times.
My best effort in that event is finishing in the last few of the 500 competitors for a few years. I also was involved in administration positions at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club for numerous years.
