Grand final venue 'no advantage' for reigning lawn bowls premier

A grand final-bound lawn bowler is playing down home-green advantage.
City Diamonds will play Timboon Maroon in the 2024 Western District Playing Area midweek pennant decider after knocking Koroit Orange out of the premiership race on Tuesday, February 20.
The grand final is scheduled for City Memorial with venues selected before the season.
City Diamonds' Kevin Carlin said it would not favour his side.
"It's not (an advantage) because everybody plays there, practices there, all the tournaments are there, so everyone is very used to it," he said.
"We might have a slight edge but not much."
City Diamonds was too strong for Koroit Orange in the preliminary final at Warrnambool, winning 69-43.
They won two of the three rinks with Bryan Sheehan skippering one to a match-defining 33-4 rout.
"Our rink played very, very well - all of us," Carlin, who plays third to Sheehan, said.
"I can only comment on our rink and we all played really well as a team.
"You don't always get four bowlers in the one rink playing well. It makes a difference when you're happy and up and about."
City Diamonds will vie for back-to-back titles.
Carlin, 57, is bullish about its chances against Timboon Maroon in what will be a rematch of last season's decider.
"We got there last year and won and we went to Moama (to play the other pennant winners from across Victoria) and we've got a similar team to last year," he said.
Carlin, who started his lawn bowls career at Warrnambool a decade ago and moved to its cross-town rival when Sheehan became City Memorial's bowls manager, is also part of a weekend pennant side chasing premiership success.
City Red will play Warrnambool Gold in the division one preliminary final at Dennington on Saturday, February 24 for a chance to face Mortlake Blue in the grand final a week later.
"I haven't won a weekend pennant yet in my bowls career so hopefully this is the one," he said of his plans.
"It's going to be tough - it's probably not the easiest green to play on.
"Warrnambool beat us there last time to knock us out."
