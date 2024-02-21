Jonathan Brown headlines alumni showdown with Emmanuel students

All-star alumni from Warrnambool's Emmanuel college will face students in a charity basketball match to raise funds for the school's new Edmund Rice Centre.
AFL legend Jonathan Brown and former host of Channel 10's The Project Gorgi Coghlan are among the notable alumni who will attend the match. Current and former leading basketballers will also take to the court for the all-stars.
The Edmund Rice Centre, a $16 million year-nine facility, is being built on the western-side of the college's Botanic Road campus. The match aims to raise $1.5 million for the project.
Billed as the biggest basketball match in the school's history, student Charlie McKinnon said he was excited about the opportunity to play against Warrnambool sporting legends.
"The other team has some pretty good players," he said.
"They've played a lot of high level sports so it'll be good to go against them."
Another representative from the Emmanuel student team, Warrnambool Mermaids championship-winning player Cigi Lual, says she's ready to face her older opponents.
"It'll be good for the experience... be part of the the school's history," she said.
"I know them out out of school and they're real fun people.
"So it'll be good to play with them in a different environment."
Both the student and all-star team will wear custom jerseys for the event designed by the year nine cohort.
The rally will have half-time entertainment provided by the music department and catering from local food trucks.
The new building will bring students onto the one campus after the college announced in 2021 it would close the Canterbury Road facility, which was the former home of Christian Brothers College.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.