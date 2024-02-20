'Huge honour': South-west doco edges out John Farnham story for award

A story of love and loss set in the south-west has edged out a documentary on Aussie music icon, John Farnham for one of the country's most prestigious writing awards.
Volcano Man, which tells the story of Tower Hill photographer Richard Crawley and his family, trumped the Farnham doco, Finding the Voice, at the February 15 AWGIES (Australian Writers' Guild) awards in Sydney.
The home-grown film, co-written by Crawley's son James Crawley, Tim Russell and Steven Sander, topped the best documentary - public broadcast or exhibition category, also beating out The Defenders (Matthew Bate) and Harley & Katya (Blake Hoffman and Selina Miles).
Richard Crawley said he was "over the moon" at the film's latest accolade.
"It's a huge honour to receive the award because it means the film is genuinely regarded well in the film-making community," he said.
"It's another vote of confidence in the film."
Since premiering at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) in August 2022, which included a Warrnambool season, Volcano Man has gained widespread audience and peer acclaim.
After being voted third for the MIFF audience award, it made the Film Critics Circle of Australia 2023 awards short-list for best feature documentary and won Emmy Award-winning editor Steven Sander the Australian Screen Editors 2023 Ellie Award for best editing of a documentary feature.
Its reach has extended as far as the United States, playing at Indiana's Heartland International Film Festival in 2023.
For James Crawley, last week's surprise AWGIE award is the icing on the cake for a project very close to his heart.
Weaving contemporary footage and interviews with archival family videos shot by Richard over 30 years around the family homes at Killarney and Tower Hill, Volcano Man is a very personal exploration of the father-son dynamic after the loss of their wife and mother Carol to cancer in 2009.
"It's an incredibly personal project, so to resonate with anyone is fantastic, but to win an award is gratifying beyond words," James said.
"If anything, it's essentially a passion project. Just finishing it was a great achievement. So, to win an award is a nice way to round out the project."
Along with his documentary co-writers, James accepted the award in person at last week's 56th annual AWGIES held at Sydney's acting heartland, NIDA.
The prestigious peer-based awards acknowledge performance writers of stage, screen, radio and online.
The accolade signals an impressive debut in feature films for James, whose work until now has been principally in advertising as founder and commercial and creative director of Sydney-based digital film production company Common Ventures.
He is optimistic it could be the springboard for future long-form projects.
"I always wanted to work in film and I'd love to do more," he said.
At times funny and heart-warming, at others raw and heart-wrenching, Volcano Man has won critical acclaim and touched audiences with its openness in bringing the topics of grief and loss to the big screen.
"Everyone's got grief in their life and stuff they're trying to articulate and understand," James said. "Maybe it's because everyone can see a bit of themselves in our story that makes the film relatable."
Both father and son have been touched with the audience feedback after screenings they've attended.
"What's been great is the amount of people who come up afterwards and want to share their own stories," James said.
"The third-biggest killer of our young people in Australia is suicide and a lot of it begins with not having an outlet to talk about their issues.
"One of the coolest things is having those chats with people after the screenings."
