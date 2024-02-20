'I can take the hard hits': Budding footballer ready for next chapter

A Camperdown teenager who spent her first two seasons of football playing with and against boys is ready to tackle the women's competition for the first time.
Shelby Mahony, 14, honed her craft as a key member of the Magpies' under 14 side in the Hampden league.
Now she's preparing to commute so she can represent Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 outfit South Warrnambool in 2024.
The Mercy Regional College student will also don GWV Rebels' colours at under 16 level after her ability to play various positions piqued the AFL pathway selectors' interest.
Mahony, whose long-term goal is to play AFLW, said she was ready for the next chapter of her fledgling career.
"I played my first two years of footy with boys and it was good because all I did was learn and I just got better from that," she said.
"'Oh, she's a girl, I'm not going to tackle her', I didn't really get any of that. I got many hard hits.
"I am happy to try the girls' league now and see how it is. I reckon I will like it.
"I can take the hard hits so if anything comes for me I'll be right."
Mahony, who also plays cricket for Bookaar's under 17 girls' side, is tall for her age and hopes to use her height to advantage.
"Everyone is catching up now. I hope I can be a bit taller but I have slowed down. I have always been one of the tallest girls and the first couple of years playing footy (against boys) I was one of the tallest in my team," she said.
"I kind of get thrown around anywhere - I can play forward, back and ruck if needed and wing."
Mahony - the daughter of Sally and James - is the youngest of five siblings and has sister Hailey and brothers Toby, Logan and Mitchell for support.
Toby, who is recovering from a second knee reconstruction, went through the Coates Talent League program with GWV Rebels too.
"He's told me to always practice and whenever I am in a game and feel like I have done something wrong, just don't put my head down, always be looking how to fix it and just keep running," she said.
Mahony's face lights up when asked if AFLW is the dream with the multi-talented teenager insisting "football is my priority".
She supports Geelong in the women's competition while she barracks for Sydney in the AFL.
"I am related to Julia Crockett-Grills who plays for Geelong so I go for them and I have always gone for the Swans in the men's," Mahony said.
"(My favourite) player has got to be Errol (Gulden) and Chad (Warner) is funny."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.